E-bike lithium-ion battery started Brooklyn fire that injured 4, FDNY says

By Shosh Bedrosian, Mark Prussin

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — New York City fire officials say a lithium-ion battery from an e-bike started a fire in Brooklyn that left four people hurt and a building badly damaged.

Fire crews pulled the e-bike out of the burning building Thursday morning in Midwood, but did not immediately say it caused the fire.

The e-bike was found at the base of a staircase to an apartment in the building on Avenue M.

“It was in the hallway, which led to the problem with the victims being evacuated,” said FDNY’s Brian Gorman.

Lithium-ion battery fires have caused at least 46 injuries and one death in 2024, according to FDNY statistics. The fire department said it has opened more than 100 investigations into lithium-ion battery fires so far this year.

Thursday’s blaze had quickly escalated to two alarms as over 100 fire and EMS personnel responded at around 6:30 a.m.

“The extent of the damage is significant,” Gorman said.

Two apartments and two businesses in the building were damaged and windows were shattered.

“We got to work and it was worse than the news,” said Crystal Elliot, who works nearby. “To see it in person, it’s bad.”

Officials said four people were hurt in the fire and hospitalized, including a person who suffered respiratory distress and burns and was in critical condition.

“It’s very bad. We’ve been working here for a long time, so seeing this is very shocking. A lot of people don’t have homes,” said Elliot.

The Red Cross was on scene helping families who were displaced.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.