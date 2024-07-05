Zoo animals enjoy Fourth of July-themed enrichment activities

By Jonathan Greco

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Animals at the Oklahoma City Zoo are getting a chance to cool off and enjoy something a little different this holiday.

On Thursday, guests got to see some of the zoo’s wildlife enjoying bubble baths, themed snacks and more. The goal with the enrichment activities was to give the animals the same opportunities as they would get in the wild.

“We provide enrichment for our animals every single day of the year. But today, because it’s the holiday, we took a little bit of a theme with that and tried to make it a little fun by incorporating July 4th and red, white and blue theme,” Kimberly Leser, animal behavior and welfare manager at the Oklahoma City Zoo, said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.