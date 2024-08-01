Man who killed 1-month-old gets life, 30 years, State’s Attorney says

By Kayla Morton

FREDERICK, Maryland (WBAL) — A Frederick man will spend the rest of his life – plus 30 years – in prison after being sentenced for the death of a one-month-old in 2020, the State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jesse Cook, 45, was sentenced for first-degree child abuse, resulting in the death of an infant and two counts of second-degree child abuse. These three counts add to his previous convictions of first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of a child under 13 years old and two counts of second-degree child abuse from September.

“These are the cases that keep you up at night realizing what some people are capable of,” State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said. “It is truly heartbreaking to think of an infant enduring this kind of repeated abuse and trauma. Now Jesse Cook will have to endure prison for the rest of his life, where he will no longer be a threat to any child.”

On June 17, 2020, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to an infant in cardiac arrest in Frederick.* Once there, deputies deemed the infant in dire need of medical attention and transported him to Frederick Health Hospital.

The infant was pronounced dead approximately one hour later, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

“An autopsy revealed multiple injuries on the infant’s body consistent with non-accidental trauma, including approximately 20 healing broken ribs, a prior abdominal injury and a new abdominal injury,” the State’s Attorney Office said.

As a result, the State asked for and received the top of the sentencing guidelines, and the maximum possible penalty.

*Editor’s Note: WBAL has opted to not include the exact address where the infant was abused.

