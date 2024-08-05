Tents return to San Francisco streets cleared in homeless sweep



KPIX

By Da Lin

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed recently promised a more aggressive approach to cleaning up encampments in the city. Crews removed several encampments in the last week. CBS News Bay Area returned to three different spots and found tents had also returned to those locations.

“This (tent) definitely wasn’t here this morning. This gentleman just moved in right now,” said Ramsey Armstrong as he walked along Treat Avenue.

Armstrong works at a salon across from the Treat Avenue encampment. City workers cleared the area about five days ago. A few people returned Sunday morning to set up their tents.

“As soon as the cops go, they’ll be back the next day,” Armstrong said. “Where do they got to go? I mean it doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Ramsey said it happens every time after an encampment cleanup.

“What good is doing that if there’s no solution long term for these individuals? Yes, be aggressive, but also be aggressive in having a sustainable system,” Armstrong said.

Nearby on Folsom Street between 18th and 19th streets, a few people living in tents admitted the city had cleared their tents several days ago.

“It’s what happens. I’ve been watching this happen for a long time. I’ve been living here for over 40 years,” said Susan Patton-Fox.

It was the same situation on Willow Street in the Tenderloin. City workers offered shelter and removed tents multiple times last week. Police even made one arrest but, on Sunday afternoon, there were few new tents and a lot of campers, some could be seen using drugs.

“They definitely have been ramping up the consistency of it and the time frames,” said Anthony Schliecher about the encampment cleanups.

Schliecher is unhoused and was standing at the corner of Willow and Larkin Streets.

“Not everyone wants help, not everyone does. It’s sad. Some people just aren’t ready,” Schliecher said.

He said he declined the shelter that was offered to him before because it felt like jail. Others said they wanted apartments, not rooms they would have to share with strangers.

“It’s not just a drug issue but there’s a lot of mental issues out here,” said Jeff Duhadway, who is unhoused.

Neighbors said a permanent fix will require more housing, case workers and, ultimately, a lot more money that the city may not have.

“All the candidates (in the mayoral race) are talking about what they want to do about the homeless but of course nobody has a way to figure out how to get more places for these folks to go,” said Patton-Fox.

Armstrong said he appreciated the city for stepping up their efforts but he wants a long term fix.

“They should have a full-flex solution. Don’t just do things just to try get re-elected. And then, boom! Once you’re elected, things drop again. People don’t want to see that,” Armstrong said.

