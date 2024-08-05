‘We are a small town but we are mighty’: Residents come together to help families of fallen first responders

By Michelle Bandur

VACAVILLE, California (KCRA) — A Northern California community is reeling after the tragic deaths of two public servants in Vacaville just one day apart.

Police officer Matt Bowen died while on duty after an accused drunk driver hit him on July 11.

The next day, an employee of the fire department, Bryden Nadasy, died in a motorcycle crash while off-duty.

While Vacaville grieves the deaths of both men, the city postponed National Night Out.

However, residents said they needed to be together now in this trying time, so they organized a community family event on Sunday at Arlington Park.

It was an uplifting event to heal heavy hearts weighing on the people of Vacaville, who also feel helpless in this time of grief.

“This is how I feel we can heal as a community is coming together and honoring them by donating to the families,” said Anastasia Kalis Miner.

Organizers knew they had to do something to help each other and the families.

“Vacaville is very mighty. We are a small town but we are very mighty and it shows with this, that we all come together when it needs to be done,” Miner said.

Jessica Sandeno brought her family, who wanted to see the wild animals and other small businesses while honoring the first responders.

“It’s very sad, very heartbreaking for the family,” she said. “I can’t imagine.”

The 100 Club also set up a booth. It provides financial support immediately to families of fallen officers and firefighters. It donated $20,000 within 72 hours after Bowen’s death.

“You’re not in this alone. You’re not by yourself,” said president of 100 Club Ron Turner. “We care about you. We see you and we are here to support you.”

Two Chubs and a Rub out of Vacaville set up its BBQ grills at the event.

Grill master Anthony Felo didn’t hesitate when asked to serve up his famous food.

“When you’re around people and around community and see the love and support you get from everybody, it helps,” he said.

Several food trucks also lined up to help to donate part of the money from sales to both families.

“The money raised will be split evenly among both families,” said Kalis Miner.

Sandeno said it was a healing event, and she’s glad she attended.

“When you have this big huge community together, it’s really hard to feel alone,” Sandeno said.

Kalis Miner said they set up a “Vacaville City Fire Fighter Charity Fund” at Fire Station 71, 111 South Orchard Avenue.

