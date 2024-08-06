Memorabilia from aspiring mid-century American museum up for auction

By Madeline Bartos

WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — More than 5,500 items that were supposed to be a part of a mid-century American memorabilia museum are hitting the auction block in Washington County.

Collectibles like movie posters, movie props, slot machines and vintage cars are being auctioned off in the former Washington Crown Center Mall. The auction is already underway Tuesday and will kick off for another day on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Bids can also be placed online.

“The owner traveled the world, he spent about five years collecting all this,” said sales manager Garrett Wilkerson. “But he traveled all over the world to find these incredible items, he was going to open a museum in the Strip District, but he had a change of plans, so he commissioned us to sell it all for him.”

There’s a 1981 Delorean DMC-12 as well as a reproduction flux capacitor, which allowed Marty McFly to time travel in “Back to the Future,” signed by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

People can bid on a mink coat owned by Marilyn Monroe and Al Capone’s fedora, both accompanied by signatures. And there are clothes worn by fictional people too — Christopher Reeve’s “Superman III” costume is part of the collection.

There’s plenty more signed movie and pop culture memorabilia up for auction.

As for the vintage cars, there are Corvettes from the 50s and 60s that have already sold, according to the auction website.

