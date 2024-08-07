Community hosts prayer vigil for master deputy sheriff killed in ambush

By Averi Kremposky

Click here for updates on this story

EUSTIS, Florida (WESH) — The community is coming together to honor the life of Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Link, who was tragically killed last week after a disturbance call turned into an ambush.

Deadly shooting Last Friday, Link and other deputies entered a home in Lake County after a 911 caller reported a woman assaulting him and his family before returning to her house. The deputies heard a loud commotion inside, and when they entered, shots were fired.

Two other deputies were injured during the ambush. By the time control of the home was regained, Link was found dead. A man and two young women were also found dead in the home.

On Monday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Julie Sulpizio in relation to the shootout.

“She was talking about how she was hell and God’s wife, and we were all demons, and our dogs were hellhounds and all of this, and it was just a crazy and insane moment,” a witness told WESH 2.

The sheriff’s office identified the deceased residents as Michael Sulpizio, 49, and his daughters, Savannah and Cheyenne Sulpizio, both in their early 20s. Julie Sulpizio is the biological mother to Savannah and Cheyenne. Michael adopted them, LCSO said.

More than 20 firearms were found in the home, “gathered, placed and staged,” LCSO said.

Conspiracy theory-related media was also found, along with gas masks and other emergency prep items.

The family had no cellphones or TV, LCSO said.

Julie Sulpizio told deputies that she was trying to lure neighbors to her residence so Michael could kill them.

LCSO said Link’s handcuffs and patrol car were used to arrest and transport Julie Sulpizio.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.