‘Very Brazen’: Driveway attack of a woman shocks neighborhood

OMAHA, Nebraska (KMTV) — The three suspects were last seen in the neighborhood near 190th and Maple where the attack happened. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared video hoping to help locate them as fast as possible.

A woman was attacked and robbed in broad daylight in a neighborhood near 190th and Maple. Three young males are believed to have followed her home and attacked her, stealing her purse. The woman is okay with no serious injuries. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a blue 2019 Infiniti QX80. Residents in the area are asked to check their security cameras for the car and report any information to the DCSO tip line.

“Every time there is violence like that, especially young people against a essentially defense-less lady, it’s disheartening,” said James Daley, a nearby neighbor.

Late morning, in a northwest Omaha driveway, this young mom has no idea what’s about to happen. 3 young males, who deputies believe followed her home, get out of this SUV, And punch on the woman, attacking her, shoving her to the ground as they sped off with her purse.

“It’s very, very brazen especially with somebody mowing next door, and they still ran up, when there is somebody witnessing it, yeah that was the biggest surprise that there was somebody right there and they still,” said Dana Meyer, a nearby neighbor.

“Yeah, that type of neighborhood, during that time particular time of day, it is not what we expect, and I don’t think it is what the innocent public expects and so we take this violent robbery seriously,” said Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson.

Sheriff Hanson says the woman is okay with no serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a blue 2019 Infiniti QX80.

They ask if you live in the area of 190th and Maple, check your security cameras for this car. If you have information you are asked to call the the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000.

