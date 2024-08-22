3 teens detained after overnight police chase in stolen Kia Soul

By James Howell Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WRTV) — Three teenagers were taken into custody overnight after a police chase on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD officers at the scene, three teens were taken into custody following a pursuit in the area of 30th Street and Emerson Avenue.

The pursuit of the teens in the Kia Soul began after officers noticed the car to be reported stolen.

The chase only lasted a few blocks before crashing.

After apprehending the juveniles, police found an AR-15 inside the car.

According to a police report, the teens were 16, 15 and 13 years old.

All three teens were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated following the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.