Teens practice business skills with pop-up yogurt shop

DORCHESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A pop-up yogurt shop in Dorchester is teaching teens about operating their own businesses while supporting the community.

You can find Saigon Swirl, which is serving up Asian-inspired frozen yogurt flavors for a limited time, in Dorchester’s Fields Corner. But what makes the shop special is who’s behind the counter.

“I thought it was great, especially having kids from Dorchester, like, run this shop. It’s really great,” said Nyarah Carter-Leary, Saigon Swirl manager.

“We’re just trying to build the students’ skill sets, and what better way to than experience?” said Annie Le, head of Boston Little Saigon Cultural District.

Little Saigon is named after a city in Vietnam to reflect Dorchester’s diverse population. The profits from Saigon Swirl will help fund youth programs in which many Dorchester teens participate.

How teens run the store

The teens make sure all the fruit toppings are chopped, frozen yogurt is prepared and customer service skills are shop – all on their own. Saigon Swirl gives teens a look at what it takes to run a business. And Carter-Leary is learning what it takes to be a manager.

“Make sure we’re all stocked up; we have all the products that we need; make sure if anything’s missing, I go out and get it. I create schedules for the employees,” she said.

People have been flocking to Dorchester Avenue to get some frozen yogurt and to show their support.

“Sometimes they’ll even double tip. … the love is amazing,” Carter-Leary said.

Saigon Swirl will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. through August 25.

