Hawaii continues feeling the force of Hurricane Hone

By Eric Naktin

HONOLULU (KITV) — Countless issues arose over the weekend as a result of Hurricane Hone. Heavy rains and strong winds bombarded Hawaii Island.

Showers continue to move in around the hurricane, with severe rain impacting Maui County and Hawaii Island.

On Oahu, the back portion of Honolulu Zoo wound up with no power, reportedly requiring the services of HECO. Nearby intersections also had issues.

Kaiumuki resident Kent Coules said, “It seemed like Monsarrat was dark, some of the other lights up toward the park as well, toward the community college, I have a lot of empathy for the power company actually – the wires are up above so, that’s problem, it’d be great if they were in the ground.”

With Ferocious winds intensifying, a highly secured construction fence at University and King was blown over.

A contractor named Rick told Island News “We got a call from somebody saying barricades came down, we can down right away and took care of it – I was the first one on sight, wind was just gusting, there’s a pocket over here, a wind tunnel.”

Meanwhile Honolulu Chinatown also dealt with power circumstances as well..

Chinatown resident Kelly Pavlic stated, “Because of the wind, the power was out, Sunday morning, it was out in our apartment, came back on, the lights were still out, there was a pretty bad car accident out here on Beretania… the police were out there directing traffic… lights are on back now, lately we’ve had quite a few power outages that lasted quite some time.”

Hurricane Hone is reportedly weakening as it moves away from the state. It’s maximum sustained winds have slowed below 80 mph while moving west.

