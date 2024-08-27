Doctor found shot to death outside of Los Angeles medical center



KCAL, KCBS

By Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

WOODLAND HILLS, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Police are seeking help from the public in helping locate the person who shot and killed a doctor outside of a Woodland Hills medical center on Friday.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. outside of Woodland Hills Medical Clinic and Urgent Care, located in the 5900 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, as the victim was walking to his car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives identified the victim as 61-year-old Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, who worked at the Warner Plaza Urgent Care inside of the medical center. He worked both as a primary care physician and emergency care physician, friends told KCAL News.

Officers arrived to find the Mirshojae’s body on the ground next to a white SUV. There were also several bullet casings discovered nearby.

Investigators learned that the suspect, who has not yet been identified, fled from the area on foot.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.