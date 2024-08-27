Mother says son will donate organs in update about Alabama HS football player killed

By Lynne Keenum

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Caden Tellier’s mother said she is grateful for all the support the family has received after her son died from a brain injury.

The Morgan Academy football quarterback was injured during Friday night’s game in Selma.

The 16-year-old junior was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where the school headmaster said he died Saturday.

Caden’s mother, Arsella Tellier, posted an update on social media Monday saying they are donating her son’s organs. She said, “We continue to pray for those whose lives will be forever changed by his gifts.”

Bryan Oliver, the headmaster of Morgan Academy, issued the following statement on social media Saturday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that Caden Tellier has gone to be with his Lord and Savior. Caden loved the Lord with all his heart and was a shining light every day he graced the halls of Morgan Academy. He was a student, a friend, an athlete and most important a Christ follower.

“There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family. We will come together and support Jamie, Arsella and Lyla with our whole hearts. We offer our deepest sympathy to the Tellier’s extended family as well.

“I want to thank all the schools and individuals that have reached out during this difficult time. Caden will never be forgotten for who he was and what he means to Morgan Academy.”

In a statement posted to X on Saturday, Michael McLendon, the executive director of the Alabama Independent School Association, noted that Morgan Academy would suspend all school activities this week to give the community time to come together.

The school said counselors will be available for students and staff.

The school announced a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help cover the family’s expenses.

