Mysterious blue liquid found in Iowa river

By Jake Anderson

OAKLAND, Iowa (KETV) — Officials are investigating after a “bright blue liquid” was found near the West Nishnabotna River in Pottawattamie County last week.

On Aug. 22, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources field office in Atlantic received reports of the blue liquid in an inlet area on the east bank of the river in Oakland.

The blue liquid was first observed around Aug. 11, according to information anonymously provided to officials.

Officials found the blue liquid in a recessed area near the river and not in the river, the Iowa DNR said.

Soil staining in the area showed the blue liquid likely reached the West Nishnabotna River before the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was notified, officials said.

The Iowa DNR said that they identified a large storm sewer directly above the pooled water, and notified Oakland city officials.

Crews assisted DNR with placing booms and absorbent pads to avoid further release into the river, officials said.

The Iowa DNR said water samples were collected and submitted to the State Hygienic Lab for analysis.

No dead fish were found, officials said.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in Atlantic at 712-243-1934.

