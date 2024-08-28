Crews search for Sacramento woman who disappeared while in Nevada County mining camp

By Jonathan Ayestas

NEVADA CITY, California (KCRA) — A search is on for a Sacramento woman who disappeared days ago while at a mining camp, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

Esmeralda Marie Pineda, 24, was last seen Monday between 9-10 a.m. while near the middle fork of the Yuba River and Sweetland Creek in Nevada City, the sheriff’s office said. It is believed that she may be trying to return to the Sacramento area.

The sheriff’s office said Pineda is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 169 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, leggings with a floral design, tennis shoes and also had a black Swiss backpack on her.

Pineda is considered at risk. The sheriff’s office said that is because of her personal history and the terrain she was last seen at is treacherous.

The sheriff’s office told KCRA 3 that search and rescue crews have been looking for her since Monday night, all day Tuesday and are continuing their efforts Wednesday morning. Crews are using ropes and other equipment because the area is remote and hard to access.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call the Sheriff’s Regional Dispatch Center at 530-265-7880.

