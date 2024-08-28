Elderly couple still missing after vanishing from nudist resort: “Suspicious for them to be gone”

By Joy Benedict, Dean Fioresi

California (KCAL/KCBS) — The search continues for an elderly couple who went missing from the Olive Dell Ranch nudist resort in Southern California over the weekend.

Stephanie Menard, 73, and her husband, Daniel Menard, 79, were last seen on Saturday at their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road in Colton, a city in San Bernardino County, at around 10 a.m., according to the Redlands Police Department. Also missing is their dog Cuddles, a small white Shih Tzu.

Shortly after they were reported missing, police located the Menards’ unlocked car down the street from where they lived. They also discovered the couple’s cellphones and Stephanie Menard’s purse at their home.

Police say Daniel Menard suffers from dementia and is diabetic, adding urgency to their search for the missing couple. Friends say the two did not get around on foot very well, so it would be unusual for them to leave their home without their car.

Friends of the Menards are desperately hoping for their return.

“I just want them back,” said Sandy Marinelli, who has been friends with the couple for more than a decade. “They don’t deserve this. … They’re just good people. They go to church. They don’t deserve any of this.”

Marinelli said that another neighbor was the first to become concerned when the couple wasn’t ready for church on Sunday as they usually are.

“[The neighbor] went inside their home to see if they would be OK inside and they didn’t find them in there,” Marinelli said. “But they found Stephanie’s purse was in there, [her] cane was in there. … [The] TV was left on, [the] computer was left on. It was just very suspicious for them to be gone.”

The circumstances have many in the community fearing the worst, as neighbors say the area has experienced a rash of unusual crimes such as vandalism and break-ins.

“Dan was funny and he was sweet. It just plagues me. I can’t believe somebody would do something like this to them,” Tammie Wilkerson said. “It hurts my heart ’cause they didn’t deserve it.”

The recent events have many living on edge, uneasy with the sudden change happening around their homes.

“I’m terrified. I haven’t slept since this happened,” Wilkerson said. “I’m terrified that I’m gonna be next.”

Despite the public belief that something was done to the Menards, police have not mentioned any indication of foul play.

“I can’t really speak to that; we’re certainly investigating every avenue,” said Carl Baker, spokesperson for the city of Redlands. “We did have search dogs from Riverside Sheriff’s Office and a helicopter from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.”

On top of that, neighbors have scoured the nearby Reche Canyon area on foot and horseback, to no avail.

“Dan, Stephanie, if you’re seeing this, find some way to get us some information so you can come back, we miss you,” Wilkerson said. “We love you and we miss you and we need you to come back.”

Anyone with information can contact RPD detectives at 909-798-7681.

