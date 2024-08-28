Off-duty Kansas City firefighter talks after saving child from near drowning at local pool

By Dorissa White

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A firefighter’s quick thinking saved a child from drowning at a neighborhood pool Monday.

Kansas City Missouri Fire Department firefighter Brandon Hullinger says the opportunity to spring into action presented itself while he was off duty.

“It’s not something you expect to do while you’re not working on the fire department,” Hullinger said.

A KCFD spokesperson said a 7-year-old child was underwater for an undetermined amount of time in a neighborhood pool on North Overland Drive at 5:26 p.m. Monday.

The KCFD firefighter was enjoying his day off when he heard a distressing call from his neighborhood pool.

“I heard ‘Does anyone know CPR?’ and I thought, ‘Did I just hear that right?'” he said. “I happened to see a young child, what looked like a young child, kind of halfway in the water.”

His instincts took over, and he sprang into action.

“I immediately started CPR, kind of asking the mom what had happened. She described that he went to the bottom,” Hullinger said.

With the assistance of a security guard, they stabilized the boy until first responders arrived.

“Then the young child did start expelling some of the fluid,” Hullinger said.

According to the firefighter, a responding emergency medical services crew started giving him oxygen. The child was then taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins expressed pride in Hullinger and the security guard.

“It makes the department very proud for the actions he took last night,” Hopkins said. “You don’t expect to do it when you’re off work, but you have that ability, and your instincts kick in.”

Hopkins says the department would be happy to work with the security guard if she ever decides to pursue a career with KCFD.

“We’d like to have her if she’s looking to make a move. We’re always looking for good people,” Hopkins said.

