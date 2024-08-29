2 injured in boat explosion at New Jersey marina

By Katie Houlis, Naveen Dhaliwal

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WCBS) — Two people were injured in a boat explosion at a New Jersey marina Wednesday afternoon.

Old Bridge Township Police said officers were sent to the Raritan Marina just before 3:30 p.m.

Video from Chopper 2 shows firefighters spraying water on a boat engulfed in flames in the creek. The flames sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.

According to police, the explosion caused a 57-year-old man to be launched into the water. Police said he was rescued by bystanders and airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for burns to his face and legs.

Police said a 47-year-old man was hit by glass and suffered injuries to his stomach and arms. He was taken to a local medical center for treatment.

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated, but police said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Wearing only a hospital gown, 47-year-old Michael Sorger returned to the marina Wednesday night.

“I’m here to live another day,” he said.

Sorger said he and a friend, who owned the boat, left Keyport for a fishing trip, then stopped at the Raritan Marina to gas up.

“We just put 75 gallons into the boat. I was anchoring it, and when he went to start it, it blew,” Sorger said.

In an instant, flames shot up in the air.

“The fire came across, gave me first degree burns to my stomach,” Sorger said. “The heat and everything was just outrageous.”

His friend was thrown into the water.

“I tried to pull him out the water,” Sorger said. “He was conscious. A lot of blood.”

The explosion happened in just seconds, but it changed Sorger’s life.

“Definitely take one life off of my nine lives,” he said.

Witnesses in the area said they could see the smoke and feel the blast.

“When we went down there, it was thick black smoke … lots of black smoke,” witness Danielle Fisher said.

Justin Cesare lives nearby and said his house shook.

“It was only for like three seconds, but it sounded like the house went down a foot … It was loud. I can’t explain it. It was crazy,” he said.

