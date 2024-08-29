Man dies after being electrocuted by downed wire in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating a man’s death on Wednesday after he was electrocuted by a downed wire on the city’s east side.

Police responded to the incident in the 4200 block of Holcomb Street. Investigators did not provide any further details at this time.

One neighbor said he recalled seeing bright flashing lights near a home.

“I see my lights get to flickering off and on so everything was good … I turned off my lights, the lights that were on, and the next thing you know, I see a big flicker,” the neighbor said.

DTE Energy issued the following statement Wednesday night:

“Late this afternoon, DTE Energy was notified that an individual sustained a fatal injury after coming into contact with a downed wire. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the man’s family. DTE reminds the public to stay away from and to not tamper with electric equipment. We are working with the Detroit Police Department as this remains an active investigation.”

The utility advises residents to stay at least 25 feet away — the length of a school bus — from power lines.

The incident comes after powerful storms in Southeast Michigan on Tuesday brought down trees and power lines. Multiple communities in Metro Detroit are now in the cleanup process where some trees are blocking roadways.

The City of Plymouth urged residents to bundle up branches and other debris and leave them on the curb. In Milford, residents say they were concerned about collapsed power lines in their yard.

