Video shows coyote finding a soulmate in Central Park. Here’s the latest on NYC’s new power couple.

By John Dias

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — He was a bachelor for nearly four years, but, ladies, he is now off the market.

That’s right. New York City may have found its latest power couple.

However, it’s not what you think. We are talking about two wild coyotes living in Central Park.

Arrival of the female has been all the buzz

The Gotham Coyote Project says the new animal likely arrived as a transplant, from outside the city.

Certified animal control officer Carol Tyler said the new coyote could have swam to the city, or even walked over a bridge.

“Animals have learned to adapt. So maybe they joined together so their survival will be better,” Tyler said. “They’re not fearful and they will take whatever means to get into an area they want to.”

Video from March shows what appears to be the new couple in the park. However, it took wildlife experts months to confirm they’re a pair, since some sightings could be inaccurate or misleading.

“They’re finding love before the actual New Yorkers, wow,” resident Jane Priester said.

“It’s amazing that the coyote has a little partner,” another person said.

Upper East Side resident Batya Kestenbaum said she thinks it’s romantic, adding, “It’s adorable.”

Some are concerned about strength in numbers

The Central Park Conservancy says coyotes have been spotted in or around New York since the 1930s, but experts say seeing a couple together in the park is rare. That has left many wondering if they will make more.

“That means little coyotes and more coyotes, and what will we do about that?” Deborah Farkash said. “You got little kids here, that may be playing on the grass here.”

CBS News New York asked Tyler if New Yorkers should be worried.

“If you have two coyotes together, they can probably take on slightly bigger prey,” Tyler said.

The Parks Department says it has no reason to believe the coyotes pose a threat to human safety, but did say in a statement, “Respect them the same way you would any other New Yorkers, and give them plenty of space.”

Which they may need. After all, it is a new romance.

And here’s a fun fact: experts say this love will likely last, since coyotes are considered obligate monogamists and typically mate for life, only breaking their pair bonds when one of the pair dies.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.