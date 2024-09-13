4 complete strangers trying to outlast each other to win free new car at Oklahoma State Fair

By Kilee Thomas

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — If you think road trips are long, try sitting in a car with three other strangers for 10 days.

That’s what four people are doing to win a new car at the Oklahoma State Fair. They’ve been there since 11 a.m. on Thursday, and all of the contestants say they’re in it to win it.

“I need me some wheels,” Brian Richmond, from Checotah, said.

Imagine sweating in a car for 10 days with four complete strangers all to win a car. Well, that’s what’s happening at the Oklahoma State Fair.

“I was late-night scrolling on Facebook and figured, ‘Why not? I’ll give it a shot,'” Chris Deschner, who is from Arkansas, said.

“I’ve raised two boys, my husband. I’ve got it. I’m good,” Moore resident Christy Myers added.

The three Oklahomans and an Arkansan are testing their will power to try and win a 2024 Nissan Sentra. Whoever can last inside the longest without losing the mind wins.

The Stinkin’ Sentra Giveaway is a throwback to the 1990s when the event was a can’t-miss at the Oklahoma State Fair.

“Anything that is brought to them to eat in the car has to stay in the car,” Oklahoma State Fair spokesperson Scott Munz said. “So, if you eat half a corn dog and throw the rest in the back, that corn dog stays in there. If you eat a turkey leg, you gnaw on the meat and the bone, all that stuff stays int he car.”

The contestants get a bathroom break every three hours. Other than that, though, they’re left to sweat and stink.

While everyone is playing nice now, they won’t be for long.

“Got a little few strategies going on here, so we’ll see what happens,” Richmond said.

“I have a backpack with me. Same thing. We’re not going to let too much out in the open in the first couple hours. Maybe day three we’ll start getting devious around here,” a Moore resident named Shaun told KOCO 5.

Something new the contest didn’t have 30 years ago is a livestream.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.