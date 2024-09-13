Chicago restaurant offers $13,000 martini, and at least one customer has decided it’s worth it

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The Internet lit up this week with news that a Chicago restaurant is offering a luxe cocktail for $13,000, purportedly the most expensive martini in the United States. And at least one customer decided it was worth it.

The $13,000 Marrow Martini is on the menu at Adalina restaurant, located on State Street. It’s a smoked heirloom tomato mezcal martini created by Colin Hofer, who was named sommelier of the year by Michelin Guide in 2022.

What makes the cocktail extra special is that it comes with a tennis necklace from Marrow Fine, a Gold Coast jewelry house. The necklace features 150 diamonds in 14-karat gold.

The cocktail has been available now for a few days, and the founder of Marrow said that a man recently bought one for his wife, who is a fan of the San Diego-based jeweler.

“The client that purchased the martini wanted to do something special and surprise his wife,” said Marrow Fine founder Jillian Sassone. “They both love Marrow Fine, and the martini was the perfect gift. They were the first to order the martini.”

The cocktail is made with Clase Axul Mezcal with clarified heirloom tomato water and lemon basil olive oil. To add to the mystery of what comes inside, the entire cocktail is presented inside a smoke-filled cloche.

“This step not only emphasizes the uniqueness of the drink but also amplifies the Mezcal’s natural smokiness, turning it into something truly unforgettable,” Hofer said.

Sassone said in a news release that she suspects the pairing will “make for a few very memorable evenings.”

Well, at least one so far. So, husbands who might be thinking about buying their wives a vacuum take a pro tip from one man who simply bought his wife a drink.

