Oklahoma caregivers rally for justice in elder abuse case

By Kolby Terrell

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — A group of Oklahoma caregivers demanded justice for victims of elder abuse as three former nursing home employees face court for alleged conspiracy and abuse.

McKenzie Bolfa, Aubrey Granata and Jade Williams, all employees at the Golden Age Nursing Home, are accused of sending disturbing videos to each other, according to court documents. Police say those videos and images included residents on the toilet, others covered in fecal matter, and even a picture of a recently deceased patient with a mocking filter placed on it.

“With people who are being neglected, abused or cannot help themselves or even say, ‘Hey, I’ve been abused, I’ve been harmed. I’ve been touched wrong.’ It’s important for the people who can advocate for those people to stand up for them,” Nyx Dickey, a caregiver, said. “Why come into a place where people can’t defend themselves or help themselves just to harm them?”

The group said their concerns about justice are warranted.

Last month, charges were dropped against six employees, who were accused of abuse at the Greer Center in Enid. The Garfield County District Attorney’s Office said that they couldn’t find a necessary witness to continue the case.

On Thursday, the caregivers said they don’t want that to happen again.

“Absolutely sparked more of a fire under me,” Dickey said.

Now, it’s up to the courts, but the group Caregivers for Justice says they’ll be here every step of the way.

“They deserve to have a voice. They deserve to be heard. The families deserve to see justice for themselves,” Dickey said.

As the case continues, the group told KOCO that they hope to have more and more caregivers join them.

