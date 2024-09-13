Robert Castillo, St. Paul man who fatally stabbed wife at Bible study, sentenced to 33 years

By Stephen Swanson, WCCO Staff

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — A man who killed his wife at a Bible study last year in St. Paul was sentenced to 33 years on Friday morning.

Robert Castillo, 40, pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder in the deadly attack on 41-year-old Corinna Woodhull in March 2023.

According to the criminal complaint, at one point during the Bible study, hosted by Woodhull’s sister, Castillo whispered something to his wife and then started to stab her.

Others at the Bible study restrained Castillo, with one witness telling police they believed he would’ve stabbed others had he not been disarmed.

During victim impact statements Friday morning, Corinna’s parents addressed the court.

“She’s an angel among angels now, but was my angel when she was here on earth,” said Randy Kirscheman, Corinna’s dad. “Corinna has come a long way to help a lot of people,”

“Trying to explain the impact her death has had upon my life — it’s impossible. I don’t know how to live life without her,” Woodhull’s mother, Linda Castle, said at the sentencing.

Castle said her daughter became hope for the hopeless, inspiring others to also change their lives for the better. Among those was Castillo, who she eventually married.

“She thought she could save him. That her love would help them build a life together,” said Castle.

Castillo has a violent criminal history that includes previously beating another woman with a hammer.

Castle said after her death, she found divorce papers in Woodhull’s car.

“She knew it was time to walk away, and that’s why she’s dead,” Castle said.

Castillo said he took “full responsibility” for his actions.

The judge sentenced Castillo to 33 years. He’ll spend at least two-thirds of that time in prison.

