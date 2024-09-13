UMKC program helps first-gen students transition into college

By Rae Daniel

KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — UMKC’s First Gen Den is a place where sophomore Alexia Jaime and freshman Jasmine Galeas visit often.

“We’re all just hanging out, studying together,” Jaime said.

“It’s a place for all first-gen students to be able to have resources and access to just, a really easy community,” First GenRoo Director Megan Elsen said.

The space inside the Atterbury Student Success Center serves as a place for students who are a part of the First GenRoo Scholars program, students like Galeas.

“It provides me with so many opportunities, so much more than I can even imagine,” Galeas said.

The program provides a number of resources for first-generation college students, helping them ease into their college chapter.

“It provides me a sense of community here,” Galeas said. “Everybody in the First Gen Den…they’re basically like my UMKC family.”

That new UMKC family includes her program mentor, Jaime, who was a first-generation scholar last year.

“One of the main messages is that you’re not alone,” Jaime said. “I think when you are coming into college, you’re first gen, this is something new because this is something new in your family. You’re making your parents proud, you’re making your siblings proud and just being able to really sit down and say I’m not alone, there’s a community there to help me, there’s a community there to guide me through all the steps of college if something goes wrong.”

UMKC welcomed its largest freshmen class this year: 1,351 students. The university is also seeing an increase in first-year, first-generation students.

According to UMKC, in 2021, 46 percent of UMKC freshmen were first-generation. In 2022, it was 52.62% and the year after, it was 54.31%. In 2024, it’s estimated that 57% of its first-year students are first-generation.

“This program started in 2019 with about 30 students in it. This year, we welcomed 110 first Gen Roo scholars into our program,” Elsen said. “With over 57 percent of our incoming class being first generation, this is something that is needed.”

It’s a need that creates a domino effect of helping others.

“I think that when you are there talking with someone that has gone through something so similar, it makes such a difference,” Jaime said. “And I really want to make sure that people don’t ever feel alone.”

It’s those words, ‘You’re not alone,’ that Galeas is thankful for.

“I think that’s something that I value because I don’t have to look at her (Alexia) like, ‘Oh, she’s just here to help me with a program,’ I can look at her as she’s my friend,” Galeas said. “She’s here for me, I can ask her simple things, I can ask her about certain things, ask for guidance and support.”

Whether through school work or just a simple conversation, scholars say these connections are making a difference.

“She’s helped me so much,” Galeas said. “I’ll ask simple things, and you know how matter big or small, she can help me no matter what and I can just conversate with her about anything.”

“We’re all there for each other and I think that’s most important,” Jaime said.

Elsen says this program creates a difference, not just for the students, but their families and the community.

“We got first gens working in the FBI, hospitals around Kansas City,” Elsen said. “Just two years ago, they were here in the den. It’s a really proud moment.”

Jaime received 0the Chiefs Kingdom Spirit Scholarship and was recognized at a Chiefs preseason game in late August. She says it was an incredible feeling being recognized and also getting the support and celebrating with her family.

