Woman says she ended up holding onto hood of car after boyfriend of father’s ex hit her, sped off

By Samantha Sosa, Kevin Boulandier, Olivia DiVenti

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — It was a dangerous drive in a Miami neighborhood when a woman said a driver ran into her and fled the scene with her on the hood of the car, and the startling confrontation was caught on camera.

The incident occurred in the area of Southwest 13th Street near 18th Avenue in Miami, at around 2 p.m., Thursday.

Danielle Del Sol said she was left badly hurt from the wild drive and is glad her brother recorded the wild moment on his cellphone.

“I was on the hood of the car, literally holding on for dear life,” she said.

Del Sol said that the incident began when she made contact with the boyfriend of her father’s ex outside of her home.

“My father and his ex-girlfriend have been in a legal battle for the past five years, pertaining to a property,” she said. “I get out of the car to ask him, ‘Why are you here?’”

From there, she said, things got violent.

“He hit me, he kept going, he accelerated all the way down 13th Street. I’m screaming, ‘Please stop, stop, stop, you hit me with your car, stop, stop,’ I’m crying,” said Del Sol.

Video shows Del Sol on the hood of the car as the man speeds off.

She said she was finally thrown off the car when he suddenly hit his brakes.

“I land on my side. I have road rash on my side. He’s making a right turn. I was able to pull my arms in, but I wasn’t able to get my leg out of the way on time, and thank God I was wearing good shoes. He ran over my foot, and he took off,” she said.

An ambulance rushed Del Sol to the hospital where, she said, she later met police officers to file a report.

Now, Del Sol hopes officers find the driver and put him behind bars.

“I want him to go to prison. I’m definitely going to press charges, and I want to get justice,” she said. “This is not OK. He almost killed me.”

Del Sol said, while she is injured, she has no broken bones.

City of Miami Police is expected to provide an update on this incident in the coming days.

