Fest Eve 2024: A Magical Evening for the Arts and Community Artist Collective

September 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston is a city that thrives on its rich cultural landscape, and the Community Artists’ Collective (CAC) has been a beacon of this artistic vibrancy for nearly four decades. As we look forward to the upcoming Fest Eve! 2024 on Saturday, September 28th, we are reminded of the legacy of creativity, community, and culture that this beloved nonprofit continues to champion.

This year’s event, held at The Hobby Center, promises to be nothing short of magical. Under the honorary chairmanship of Sylvester Turner and co-chaired by the dynamic duo of Winell Herron and Ann Johnson, Fest Eve will be an eclectic evening showcasing Houston’s finest artistic talent. It’s not just a celebration; it’s a movement that bridges community, culture, and creativity.

As the Community Artists’ Collective celebrates 37 transformative years, this milestone marks their enduring commitment to Houston’s artistic heart. From local works of art to mesmerizing performances, a silent auction, and a delectable buffet, this year’s Fest Eve is set to captivate attendees while supporting future education, exhibition, and entrepreneurship programming.

The Collective’s journey is one for the history books, and its roots run deep. Co-founded in 1985 by Michelle Barnes, an artist and art educator, alongside Dr. Sarah Trotty of Texas Southern University, the organization was initially conceived to meet the needs of professional African American artists, with a special emphasis on women. What started as a humble mission has now grown into a vibrant cultural institution that continues to enrich lives through art.

Barnes, a Third Ward native, brings both passion and a visionary mindset to her work. She’s no stranger to overcoming challenges, and her artistic practice reflects her versatility. From her love of ceramics to her foray into papier-mâché, Barnes embodies the spirit of endless creativity and collaboration. She recalls her early days at the University of Houston in the 1960s, a time when the institution wasn’t particularly nurturing to minority students. Yet, her dedication to the arts propelled her forward, shaping not only her career but also the future of Houston’s art scene.

Barnes’ belief in the power of education has been the bedrock of The Collective. Since its inception, the organization has reached countless individuals through its exhibition and education programs. Whether at community centers like S.H.A.P.E. or partnering with schools such as Young Women’s Prep and Jack Yates High School, The Collective’s work goes beyond mere exposure to art—it cultivates a sense of belonging and expression in underserved communities. One of The Collective’s signature programs, the Artist-in-Residence, encourages local artists to not only develop their craft but also give back to the communities from which they emerged. This ethos of mutual growth and community empowerment has defined The Collective’s mission for decades and will continue to do so.

As we approach Fest Eve! 2024, it’s essential to reflect on past celebrations that have made this annual event a must-attend in Houston’s cultural calendar. From the 2019 Fest Eve, where Mayor Sylvester Turner and Ashley Turner took the stage as honorary chairs, to the 2022 Fest Eve, which was a vibrant evening featuring poets, jazz bands, stilt walkers, and more, each Fest Eve has been a testament to Houston’s boundless artistic spirit. These evenings weren’t just events—they were experiences that left attendees in awe of the incredible talent Houston has to offer.

This year, the focus remains the same: celebrating Houston’s arts, supporting education, and fostering community. It’s about continuing the work that Michelle Barnes and The Collective began in 1985, while embracing new opportunities to inspire and uplift future generations of artists.

So, join Houston Style Magazine at Fest Eve! 2024, and become part of this ongoing legacy. Whether you’re bidding on a one-of-a-kind artwork at the silent auction or enjoying the soulful performances of Houston’s finest talents, you’ll be contributing to a cause that continues to change lives through the power of art. Because, as The Collective has shown us for the past 37 years—art isn’t just something you observe. Art is magical, and it belongs to all of us.

Houston Style Magazine readers, for those seeking a deeper connection to Houston’s cultural fabric, Fest Eve! 2024 is your chance to make an impact while experiencing the best that local art has to offer. Don’t miss this magical evening on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at The Hobby Center downtown Houston and let’s celebrate the enduring spirit of The Community Artists’ Collective together!

