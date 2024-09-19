20-year-old tennis player found at bottom of campus pool

By Yasmine Julmisse

Click here for updates on this story

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — West Palm Beach police are ruling the death of a 20-year-old Keiser University tennis player as an accident Thursday.

Ruben Tronhus, a Norwegian student from Spain, was found at the bottom of a campus pool at 12:03 p.m. Sunday.

According to the West Palm Beach Department’s Violent Crime Unit, Tronhus was with his roommate at the tennis courts when he left for the pool, located at 2331 Northwood University Drive.

Detectives said that two students found Tronhus at the bottom of the pool and called for help. 911 dispatchers instructed the caller to remove Tronhus and administer CPR until the West Palm Beach Fire Department arrived.

Detectives report that Tronhus had a medical condition that led to the drowning. The medical examiner has ruled the drowning as his cause of death.

Keiser University Athletics released a statement Thursday morning, stating in part: “On Sunday, the Keiser Seahawks lost an important member of our family. Ruben Tronhus was a member of our tennis team here at Keiser for the last three years. He was a bright spot around campus, spreading joy to all that he came in contact with. Ruben tragically passed away on Sunday and will be remembered by the entire Seahawk Family.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.