Carjacking victim dies days after trying to hang onto side of stolen moving truck in South LA

By Dean Fioresi

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A carjacking victim who tried to hang onto the side of a moving truck that he just had taken from him last week has died from injuries he sustained when he was ultimately run over by the vehicle.

The incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Buckingham Road in the Baldwin Village area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was using the truck when he was approached by the suspect, since identified as 59-year-old Bryan Rodriguez, police said.

Rodriguez took the truck but the victim clung to the side as he drove away, hanging on until the truck until it reached Florence Avenue and Broadway, where he fell and was run over, according to police. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officers continued to chase the driver, using multiple spike strips that eventually brought the truck to a stop near Normandie Avenue and Vernon Avenue, where Rodriguez was finally taken into custody.

He remains behind bars and is being held without bail, police said. It’s unclear what charges he faces.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LAPD at (323) 786-5100.

