Endangered caracal wild cat spotted roaming in Chicago’s northwest suburbs has been captured

By Andrew Ramos, Elyssa Kaufman

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A caracal is something you might expect to see on a safari in central or southern Africa, not in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

But Hoffman Estates police said one of the exotic cats has been roaming around the village and, the caracal has become the talk of the town.

The caracal was sighted late last week in Hoffman Estates, not only rattling a couple of neighbors, but prompting police to get involved.

On Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m., officials confirmed the caracal was captured and is unharmed.

According to the Hoffman Estates Police Department, the cat was found hiding under a resident’s deck and is unharmed.

Police said the Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat, located in Sharon, Wisconsin, is en route to pick up the cat where “he will have a healthy and happy life far away from Hoffman Estates.”

Jan Hoffman-Rau said she was flabbergasted when she spotted the wild cat hanging out in her backyard on Friday morning.

“I thought, ‘What in the hell is that?’ Seriously,” she said.

She immediately took out her phone and snapped a few photos, thinking no one would believe what she saw.

“Then it starts coming up on my deck, jumped on my deck, actually looked at me through the window,” she said.

The animal was later identified as a caracal, a wild cat native to Africa and Asia – known for its agility and speed, but not so much for lurking in backyards in Illinois or anywhere in the U.S.

“It’s a wild animal. I’m afraid it’s not gonna survive out here,” Sue Gerhardt said.

That concern has led the Hoffman Estates Police Department to issue a warning to residents who might come into contact with the wild cat.

The village worked with local and federal agencies to find and properly remove the caracal, which is an internationally protected endangered species.

While the goal is to safely relocate it to a zoo or wildlife facility, the question many in the neighborhood still have is how did it get here in the first place?

“We think it’s somebody’s pet, because it can’t … doesn’t hunt very well,” Gerhardt said.

“I think – and so does the Cook County Animal Control think – that is somebody’s illegal pet,” Hoffman-Rau said.

If that’s the case, under Illinois state law, possessing an illegal caracal could land its owner in jail, along with a fine of up to $1,500.

While many have their theories, it’s still unclear how the animal got to Hoffman Estates.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.