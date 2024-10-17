Former Mayde Creek HS assistant principal charged after allegedly tackling 14-year-old student

By Daniela Hurtado

Click here for updates on this story

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A former high school principal in Katy ISD is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old student earlier this month.

Mayde Creek High School assistant principal Adrian Lee Berg has since resigned following the Oct. 3 incident and is charged with injury to a child.

According to records, at about 7:15 a.m., Berg was captured on video tackling the 14-year-old student with his body, pushing her into a wall after she had been involved in a verbal altercation with another student.

Berg is also accused of putting his arm around the student’s neck and slamming her to the ground.

The student was taken to the hospital with injuries, though her condition is unknown.

Berg appeared in court Thursday, and his bond was set at $15,000.

Katy ISD sent ABC13 the following statement:

“The individual is not employed with the district and resigned on Oct. 8. Harris County is the lead agency on the investigation. We are unable to provide additional information at this time. In Katy ISD, providing a safe and secure learning environment is and will continue to be our top priority and we will always act swiftly when that is comprised.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.