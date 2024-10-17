Independence mother voices concern after Missouri judge lifts ‘no candy’ signage rule for sex offenders

By Caroline Hogan

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KSHB) — A federal judge in Missouri recently blocked a law requiring registered sex offenders to put up a “no candy” sign on their front doors during Halloween.

The law had been in place since 2008, but the judge called it unconstitutional, explaining it violated First and 14th Amendment rights.

Under the same law, registered sex offenders cannot interact with children nor can they have their lights on during Halloween. Those rules still apply.

One Independence mom, Stephanie Newby, called the ruling “stupid.”

“I think there should be more instead of taking it away, because what’s next?” Newby said. “You know, are they going to take away more stuff and let them pass out candy to people?”

Arthur Benson is a civil rights attorney. He said he’s surprised a ruling like this hasn’t come down sooner.

“They cannot order you to say what the government wants said,” Benson said. “It can’t require you to publish something that the government wants published, that’s a violation of your rights.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey posted on X he planned to appeal the ruling immediately.

However, Benson doesn’t think it will succeed.

“Winning on appeal requires that you understand the merits of the law, and in this case, the merits of the law clearly, I think, favor the sex offender,” Benson said.

For now, Newby said she’s going to take precautions into her own hands.

“At least we can pull up an app or website on our phone and still check it out,” Newby said, referring to the Missouri Sex Offender Registry. “So we’re still going to be doing that.”

