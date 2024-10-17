Medic stabbed while on emergency call; suspect in custody

By 6abc Digital Staff and Annie McCormick

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A medic was stabbed early Thursday morning while on an emergency call in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. on 22nd near Diamond Street.

Two fire service paramedics from Medic 50 picked a man up at 18th and Ridge Avenue and were taking him to Temple University Hospital.

One medic was in the back with the patient, while the other medic was driving. The driver said there was a tussle in the back of the ambulance and pulled over near 22nd and Diamond streets.

When he opened the door to check on what was going on, the man ran away. That’s when he noticed his partner had been stabbed in the right and side of his chest. Officials say the medic may have also been bit.

The partner immediately began helping the injured medic and called police for help.

The medic was rushed to the hospital by police and is said to be in serious condition. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was taken into custody at 23rd and Norris streets.

The fire commissioner spoke about how the department makes around 1,000 runs per day trying to help people.

“It is unfortunate because first responders – what we do every day is attempt to make people’s lives better and it’s one of those things you can’t predict,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson.

The fire department says it is standard procedure to have two medics responding to a call.

Police are talking to witnesses and continuing to investigate. The suspect is in custody at the hospital and expected to be charged.

Fire officials say the medic who was injured is 40 years old and has nine years on the job. Medic 50 is located in North Philadelphia at 15th and Parish Streets.

