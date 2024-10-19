Fire severely damages $1 million home

By KTVT Staff

NEVADA, Texas (KTVT) — A massive fire severely damaged a $1 million home in rural Collin County Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded around 2 p.m. to the blaze at 598 Justin Pl. at around 2 p.m. By the time CBS News Texas Chopper arrived about 30 minutes later, large portions of the roof were gone and flames engulfed other parts of the home, sending thick black smoke into the sky.

Nine municipal fire departments from Collin, Rockwall and Hunt Counties responded to the scene. The home is just over 7,000 square feet and sits on a 2-acre lot, according to a listing from the last time the property was for sale in 2022.

No one was hurt in the blaze. Nevada Fire Chief Chavez Wilson said firefighters did not have good access to water supply due to the home’s rural location.

Wilson said Tuesday night the cause of the fire was not yet known, but he does not believe it was suspicious. The Collin County fire marshal is investigating.

