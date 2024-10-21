10-15-foot shark sighting closes Hawaii beach

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

KAUAI, Hawaii (KITV) — Kauai Ocean Safety Bureau (OSB) officials are advising the public to not swim or do any other ocean activities at Brennecke’s Beach due to a shark sighting.

On Saturday, October 19, 2024, it was reported that a 10 to 15-foot tiger shark was seen in the waters of the beach. No injuries were reported.

Warning signs have been posted and OSB officials will continue to monitor the area.

Lifeguards will reassess the area on Sunday, October 20. If there are no other shark sightings, Ha’ena will reopen to the public on Tuesday, October 22.

For additional information and Kauai ocean conditions, call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 808-241-4984.

