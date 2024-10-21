Missing boy with autism found dead in Eden Prairie, police say

By Web Staff

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota (WCCO) — An 11-year-old boy with autism who went missing Sunday evening has been found dead, police said.

Mohamed Mohamed was last seen near his home on Cardiff Lane around 5:45 p.m., according to the Eden Prairie Police Department.

Police asked for the public’s help in finding Mohamed and used K-9s, drones and a helicopter to search for him. Around 9:30 p.m., a body matching Mohamed’s description was found in a pond near his home, police said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Mohamed during this incredibly difficult time,” the Eden Prairie Police Department said. “We would also like to thank everyone who participated in the search efforts.”

The circumstances of Mohamed’s death are under investigation.

