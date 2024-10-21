Woman charged with reckless homicide after ‘jokingly’ shooting man in pelvis

By Fletcher Keel

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A woman has been charged with reckless homicide after allegedly shooting a man in the groin, according to court documents.

An affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court alleges Kathleen Geiger, 77, shot Arthur Osborne, 58, in the “pelvic region.”

According to court records, Geiger said she and Osborne were “engaged in harmless banter,” when he requested she shoot him as a joke.

Geiger, believing her gun was not loaded, pointed it at Osborne and pulled the trigger, documents say.

Cincinnati police say they responded to the shooting around 7:47 p.m. Sunday night, in the 2700 block of East Tower Drive.

Records say Geiger provided medical aid to Osborne and called 911.

Police say Osborne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Geiger appeared in court Monday where her bond was set at $10,000.

At the arraignment, prosecutor’s said her not believing the gun was loaded was “no excuse.”

“Everyone who possesses a firearm has a responsibility to do it responsibly. You never point a firearm at anything and pull the trigger unless you intend to destroy it. The defendant pointed a firearm at someone and pulled the trigger, resulting in their death,” one prosecutor said.

The next court date was set for Oct. 31.

