Dump truck hits, kills pedestrian in San Francisco

By Carlos Castañeda

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — A dump truck hit and killed a pedestrian in a San Francisco neighborhood Tuesday morning.

San Francisco police said officers responded at about 8:44 a.m. to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at Parnassus Avenue and Stanyan Street in the city’s Cole Valley/Parnassus Heights neighborhood.

Officers found a man suffering from injuries and provided first aid while medics arrived. Police said despite the life-saving efforts by officers and medics, the man died at the scene.

A dump truck was stopped at the scene a few feet away from the pedestrian and within a police yellow tape cordon. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to speak with investigators and that neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Parnassus Avenue was closed while police covered the body with a tent and investigators processed the scene.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management confirmed that crews were clear of the scene. Drivers should still expect some residual traffic delays and allow for additional travel time through the area.

The victim was not identified and police did not provide any additional information about the incident.

Advocacy group WalkSF issued a press statement saying the victim was a 70-year-old man and that a vigil would be held for him Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the crash location at Stanyan Avenue and Parnassus Street.

“Our hearts are broken for the man who died this morning simply crossing the street,” said WalkSF executive director Jodie Medeiros in a prepared statement. “We are holding his loved ones in our thoughts, and know the entire neighborhood shares in our grief and concern.”

WalkSF said the death was San Francisco’s 20th traffic-related pedestrian death of 2024.

“While the City has made important progress in redesigning streets to improve safety, these tragedies are an extremely painful reminder of how far San Francisco still has to go,” said Medeiros. “We are asking City leaders for an aggressive plan to accelerate Vision Zero progress, with the accountability and funding to get it done.”

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP 411 and begin the message with SFPD.

