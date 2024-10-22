Iowa woman says man she was dating confessed he was on the run, wanted for murder in Texas

By Ophelie Jacobson

Click here for updates on this story

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) — A woman says she was blindsided when the man she was dating confessed to her that he murdered his brother and had been on the run for years.

Janey Voyek said she met Kyle Coolack Thursday through her brother. Her brother, Eddy Mason, said he had seen Coolack on the side of the road with a sign that said he was a veteran looking for help. Mason took Coolack in, gave him a job and let him live in his home.

“Nobody ever seen him be this kind of person,” Voyek said. “Or to ever expect that it would ever come out that he was a murderer.”

Voyek said he was charismatic and charming. She said Coolack told everyone his name was James.

The two started dating by Friday. But during a Saturday night phone call, Voyek said Coolack’s personality quickly changed. She said he was drunk that night.

“He just kind of got mad and crazy and just bluntly told me that he had murdered his brother two years ago,” Voyek said.

She immediately hung up the phone and texted her brother, who was in the same home as Coolack at the time in Pomeroy. When Mason confronted Coolack about it, he made the same confession. Mason kicked Coolack and his stuff out of the house and contacted police.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said Coolack, 39, was stopped by a Calhoun County deputy a short while later just outside of Pomeroy on Highway 4. Coolack initially gave the deputy a false name but eventually admitted to his identity.

Coolack had an outstanding murder warrant from the Houston Police Department from July 2022. Coolack was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail to await extradition back to Texas.

Sgt. Cullen Duncan works for the homicide division at the Houston Police Department. He said he learned of the apprehension of Coolack Sunday morning. Houston police said Coolack is accused with shooting and killing his brother on March 11, 2022. A murder charged was filed on July 15, 2022.

“There was this sense of closure in this case once he was apprehended,” Duncan said. “I did believe that it was only a matter of time before he was apprehended.”

Voyek said she is happy to help get the family some closure. She said she has learned to be more careful with who she talks to in the future. She said she feels things could’ve taken a turn for the worse if the truth hadn’t come out when it did.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.