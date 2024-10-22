Sacramento police still searching for stolen art sculptures despite suspect’s arrest

By Web Staff

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Broken glass and a boarded-up window are the results of a burglary at the University Art store on J Street in midtown Sacramento.

The thief smashed through the front door to get in.

A witness caught the burglar on camera last Thursday evening going inside and stealing two sculptures on display in the front window. The sculptures were created by Sacramento artist Chris Bales.

The two pieces are steampunk-inspired three-dimensional hanging sculptures that are about 2.5 feet tall.

“They are mixed media assemblage pieces and they are made out of found objects,” Bales said.

Sacramento police say they arrested the suspect, 32-year-old Andrew Schortgen, a day later but he didn’t have the art on him.

“They’ve been trying to get him to tell them where the sculpture is but he won’t tell,” Bales said.

Bales has posted flyers looking for the stolen sculptures. Friends, neighbors, and fellow artists are out combing nearby streets and alleys trying to find the unusual-looking sculptures.

“They could’ve been lost,” Bales said. “They could’ve been sold. They could be sitting behind a bush someplace. We just don’t know.”

The theft comes at a terrible time for Bales. He was also an employee at University Art for 24 years and just lost his job when the long-time Sacramento store permanently closed earlier this month.

“It’s a lot to take on all at once,” he said.

However, he’s hopeful his missing art will eventually be found.

“I’m really impressed with the community, how they’re really out there helping and trying to find it and maybe we can bring them home,” he said.

Bales said the sculptures take months to make and similar ones have sold in art galleries for up to$2,000 each.

