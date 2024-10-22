Update: Man arrested in connection with beating of ‘Barney’s Beanery’ valet

By Zakir Jamal

Click here for updates on this story

October 22, 2024 (LAPost.com) — After a search lasting more than a month, police have finally arrested a suspect in the beating of Barney’s Beanery valet Efrain Zarazua.

Dorian Michael Gray, 28, was arrested Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Gray is currently being held without bail on charges of attempted murder, battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Zarazua was hospitalized on September 14, after a man shoved him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him in the head while he was on shift. His son, Chris, previously told LAPost.com that Efrain had been placed in the ICU, and that though he is now at home, hehas not fully recovered from severe head trauma.

Despite his injuries, Efrain was able to express his wish for the assailant to be caught. “He just wants to find the person that did this,” Chris said, adding that “It’s been already almost a month, and just nothing has been done yet.”

Sheriff’s officials believe that at least four other people were assaulted in the same attack. According to Chris, this includes a cook who was also on shift at the West Hollywood location of Barney’s Beanery. The injuries sustained by these other victims are less severe.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Zeff at 310-358-4033 or bgzeff@lasd.org. Anonymous tips can be made through CrimeStoppers at 800-222- TIPS (8477).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.