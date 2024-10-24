3 Michigan cities ranked among America’s 50 most rat-infested cities

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT (WWJ) — Three Michigan cities are ranked among America’s 50 most rat-infested cities, according to Orkin’s annual Top 50 Rattiest Cities List.

For the third straight year, Detroit cracked the top 10 list, coming in at No. 8. The Motor City ranked ninth in 2023 and 10th in 2022. Grand Rapids checks in at No. 27 and Flint ranks No. 42.

Chicago was named America’s rattiest city for the 10th year in a row and has held that title since Orkin first created the list.

“Chicago’s abundance of alleys provides rodents with hidden havens, offering plenty of space to hide while feasting on trash. Rodents also love to burrow, finding shelter beneath subway tracks or around underground pipes,” Orkin said. “In these hidden spots, the rodent population can grow if left unchecked.”

Los Angeles and New York were ranked the second and third rattiest cities in the country, respectively. Both cities have been ranked among the top three rattiest since 2017.

The top 50 rattiest cities according to Orkin are:

1. Chicago, Ill. 2. Los Angeles, Calif. 3. New York, N.Y. 4. San Francisco, Cali. 5. Washington, D.C. 6. Denver, Colo. 7. Philadelphia, Pa. 8. Detroit, Mich. 9. Baltimore, Md. 10. Cleveland, Ohio 11. Minneapolis, Minn. 12. Boston, Mass. 13. Hartford, Conn. 14. Seattle, Wash. 15. Indianapolis, Ind. 16. Atlanta, Ga. 17. Columbus, Ohio 18. San Diego, Calif. 19. Milwaukee, Wis. 20. Sacramento, Calif. 21. Pittsburgh, Pa. 22. Dallas, Texas 23. Miami, Fla. 24. Norfolk, Va. 25. Houston, Texas 26. Charlotte, N.C. 27. Grand Rapids, Mich. 28. Raleigh, N.C. 29. Honolulu, Hawaii 30. Albuquerque, N.M. 31. Albany, N.Y. 32. Phoenix, Ariz. 33. Greenville, S.C. 34. Cincinnati, Ohio 35. Tampa, Fla. 36. Nashville, Tenn. 37. Richmond, Va. 38. Portland, Ore. 39. Orlando, Fla. 40. New Orleans, La. 41. Buffalo, N.Y. 42. Flint, Mich. 43. Rochester, N.Y. 44. Champaign, Ill. 45. Kansas City, Mo. 46. Burlington, Vt. 47. Oklahoma City, Okla. 48. Syracuse, N.Y. 49. Charleston, W.Va. 50. Greensboro, S.C.

