First it was his American flags, now a Tennesse man could face sanctions for having too many Halloween flags

By Chris Davis

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WTVF) — Not decorating for Halloween is the scariest thing Duane Charlton can think of.

“The joy that the neighbors and the kids all get,” said Charlton, who lives on Briarwood Circle in Franklin. “I love it.”

That being said, Duane’s spooky display is technically against the city of Franklin’s ordinance. Not because of the ghosts, aliens or sea monsters — but because he has too many flags.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years, and now all of a sudden, I’m a bad guy,” said Charlton.

The longstanding City of Franklin ordinance is pretty clear. There’s a limit of three flags per lot. Duane is just confused why it’s finally being enforced now?

“What harm does that flag do? To have to make a rule that you can only have so many flags,” he said.

This actually isn’t the first time Duane’s been cited for having too many flags. Back in September, he told me that he felt like he was being penalized for his patriotism.

“This is a symbol I’m going to fight for, so we don’t lose it,” said Charlton in a previous interview.

Duane received several warnings, then a citation and was summoned to court.

“I took all the flags down to comply with the ordinance,” Charlton explained.

He was reluctant to wave the white flag, but felt like he had no choice given the potentially costly fines.

“Just because I live in Franklin don’t mean I’m rich,” he said.

Ultimately, Duane decided to risk another citation and keep his decades-long Halloween tradition intact — flags included.

“I’m not a fighter but I’m not one to back down either when I think I’m right,” said Charlton.

Duane’s fight caught the attention of Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Tuesday night, during a work session meeting, they weighed the pros and cons of making a change to the flag ordinance.

“I think three flags is a sufficient number,” said Greg Caesar, who serves as an Alderman.

“Maybe we don’t regulate how many American flags or State of Tennessee flags, but you regulate like the other ones, three flags, our limit of any other flag,” said Alderwoman Beverly Burger.

The board didn’t make a final decision but pledged to bring the topic back up.

“So mayor, you’re suggesting maybe we wave the white flag tonight?” joked Alderman Clyde Barnhill.

In the meantime, Duane plans to remain unwavering on this issue.

“That’s a start,” he said. “They’ve got more important things than a piece of cloth.”

