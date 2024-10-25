600 pound statue of a local Tuskegee Airmen stolen from a Detroit park

By Brett Kast, Jordan Nagel

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A statue honoring a World War II veteran was stolen from a Detroit park in the cover of darkness.

The statue was just erected in June at Rouge Park, honoring the life of Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson. Jefferson was a Tuskegee Airmen pilot, World War II POW and — later in life — a Detroit Public Schools teacher.

“It’s a serious slap in the face of a lot of people involved,” said Eric Palmer of the Tuskegee Airmen Detroit chapter. “It’s baffling. It’s seriously baffling.”

Palmer says Jefferson founded the chapter in his basement on Detroit’s east side. Palmer knew Jefferson personally and even customized a car in his honor.

“Meeting him as early as I met him and hearing these stories over and over again throughout the years was quite special to me,” Palmer said. “They were the ones, along with the 761st tank battalion, the ones who inspired Truman to desegregate the military.”

Palmer and others who helped put up the statue are devastated, but so too are Detroit police.

“I am livid to be standing here in front of you, to see the dishonor that was done to a memorial to an American hero,” Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said.

Hayes says the bronze statue, which weighed 600 pounds, could not have been stolen by one person. He believes it was likely taken for scrap metal and they will be visiting scrap yards and searching for video.

“If a 600 pound statue shows up, I advise you to call the Detroit Police Department and not to pay and not to take it,” Hayes warned. “The impact of what they did cuts deeper than what they did here on this site. The history, the legacy of the Red Tails, of the Tuskegee Airmen, to his family, to those that honorably served with him and serve today. To disgrace that — you are an absolute coward.”

The statue of Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson, a Tuskegee Airman, was stolen from Rouge Park in Detroit in October 2024. The field behind the statue is also named Jefferson field since he used to fly model planes there. Now, the search is on to bring his statue back where it belongs.

“You walk around Comerica Park, you got the statues of Tigers greats, you got the new statue of Barry Sanders. And Detroit also had a statue of Alexander Jefferson, an original Red Tail, a legend,” Palmer said. “It’s depressing because I’m quite sure it was someone who cut it down for some scrap metal. Hopefully, they haven’t gotten too far.”

Jefferson’s granddaughter Ernestine Lavergne also released a statement:

“We are deeply saddened and disheartened by the theft of the statue of my grandfather from the park. This statue has stood not just as a piece of art, but as a symbol of our community’s history, values, and collective memory. To many, it represents a cherished reminder of our shared past and the lessons we carry forward.

“This act of theft goes beyond vandalism; it is a loss to everyone who found meaning, connection, and pride in that statue and the heroic actions of the Tuskegee Airmen. We ask that anyone with information come forward to help us restore this important symbol to its rightful place.

“Despite this unfortunate event, we remain united as a community. We will not allow this incident to diminish the pride we feel in our shared heritage.”

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the statue’s return. Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or DetroitRewards.tv.

