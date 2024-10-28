Concert for Carolina raises $24.5 million for hurricane victims

By Zola Sigmon

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Millions of dollars are coming to help victims of Hurricane Helene after Concert for Carolina.

More than 82,000 people crowded into Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 26, for Concert for Carolina, drawing the largest crowd in Bank of America stadium history.

In less than 24 hours, the event has raised over $24.5 million, all of which will be distributed to affected western North Carolina counties.

Proceeds came from those in attendance and from those across the country who paid to watch the event’s livestream.

“That’s going to come back to our community — millions and millions of dollars for our support for the months and years that we’re going to need it,” saidVic Isley, President & CEO of Explore Asheville. “Those folks have been on the ground since day one, even before Helene — they’ll be in our community long after to help with the support that our region is going to need for the months and years to come.”

The current $24.5 million is expected to rise and will be split between the charities of Luke Combs and Eric Church’s, Concert for Carolina headliners and WNC natives, choice.

Combs said he intends to put his earnings towards the Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of northwest North Carolina and Eblen charities.

For those looking to donate, donations can be made online through the Concert for Carolina website.

