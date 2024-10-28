Nova Scotia firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance

By Andrea Jerrett

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA (CTV Network) — A group of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.

The North Sydney Firefighters’ Club hosted the event at its club in North Sydney, N.S., Saturday night.

“We apologize to any and all of our community who were offended or hurt by our lack of actions. These four individuals are in no way, shape or form associated with our organization,” said the club in a statement on its Facebook page.

“We promise to be better in the future.”

Pictures submitted to CTV News show four people dressed in long white robes and pointed hoods. One was carrying a large cross.

People who attended the dance told CTV News volunteers took the cross and told the group to remove their hoods; they were allowed to stay after doing so.

Hundreds of comments about the incident have been made on the club’s Facebook page – some questioning why the group was allowed to stay at the party.

The reaction prompted Wade Gouthro, the deputy fire chief of the North Sydney Fire Department, to issue his own apology and statement on Facebook.

“I have been reading your comments and to be honest I have been very reluctant to post just because I don’t want to add fuel to the fire so to speak,” said Gouthro in his post.

“I can tell you this, the members of North Sydney and myself are very sorry from the bottom of our hearts and we ask for your forgiveness. We would certainly never intentionally hurt or insult anyone regardless of race, color, orientation or religion.”

Gouthro wasn’t working the dance but noted he has worked many Halloween dances during his 29 years with the fire department.

“When we have Halloween dances you never know what you are going to see come through the door. Most times we think ah it is a costume without really thinking of the big picture or the past it represents,” said Gouthro.

“So when you folks comment that they shouldn’t have gotten in and that we need to do better, you are right, and we will.”

Gouthro says club members are “all hurting in our hearts” after disappointing the community they work to protect.

He says they “promise to do better in the future.”

