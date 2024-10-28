Skip to Content
‘Oh, it’s bad’: Girl hilariously overshares details of mom’s colonoscopy preparation

By
Published 11:40 AM

By KCCI Staff

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — We’re not laughing at Brandi Lister, we’re laughing with her.

The Des Moines mom shared doorbell camera video with KCCI recently that is both relatable and hilarious.

In it, two boys from the neighborhood show up on her doorstep asking her daughter to play. Wasting no time, the girl informs them that her mom, Brandi, is indisposed as she goes through the normal process of colonoscopy prep.

“She’s gonna poop like crazy,” the girl said before scolding the boys for giggling. “Stop. It’s not funny. … It’s not funny at all.”

The boys can’t contain themselves.

“I can’t stop laughing,” one said.

Brandi could only laugh at the conversation once she watched the footage. She sent the video to us with her blessing to share with our audience.

