Surfers rush to the rescue of fishermen knocked off jetty in Avalon, New Jersey

By Matteo Iadonisi

AVALON, New Jersey (WPVI) — On Sunday, October 20th, surfers gathered at an event called “Battle at the Jetty” hosted by Cape May County Boardriders, which is a chapter of the New Jersey Boardriders.

It took place at a popular, but dangerous spot on the Avalon beach.

This was evident when a few fishermen who were standing on the rocks were smacked with a mighty wave.

18-year-old nursing student Cooper Lysinger was one among several surfers who swam to the rescue. Incredible video was shared on social media that showed Lysinger using his surfboard to guide one of the fishermen to safety.

“It reinforces the fact that I want to be a nurse and just go and help people,” said Lysinger, who is a freshman at Stockton University.

Witnesses report that the fishermen made it back to shore safely, and were able to express their gratitude before leaving the beach.

According to locals, this is one among many rescue situations that take place throughout the year. It just happened to be caught on camera.

“In the last two summers, the Avalon Beach Patrol made 172 rescues on the 9th Street beach alone,” said Matthew Wolf, Chief of the Avalon Beach Patrol.

However, the Beach Patrol is off-duty during the off-season.

Fortunately, surfers are able to stick together in the ocean and help each other out when needed. And sometimes, they are able to help strangers, too.

Beachgoers are encouraged to practice common sense safety, such as never swimming alone, and following the phrase, ‘If in doubt, don’t go out.’

