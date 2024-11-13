Volunteer firefighters honored for rescuing child from burning home in Pennsylvania

By Michael Fuller

Click here for updates on this story

DALLASTOWN, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Four volunteer firefighters were honored for rescuing a child from a fire in York County.

The community came out to thank the firefighters during a ceremony on Tuesday.

York Township Goodwill Fire Company Chief Darryl Ehrhart, Capt. Tony Goeb, as well as Ryan Blackwell and Sean Smith, were given a standing ovation.

“It’s an honor,” Goeb said.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Ehrhart said.

“Today makes it worthwhile, the recognition that what we do is for the good of the community. We hear it all the time but to physically see it in front of the community is quite humbling,” Blackwell said.

The four received a Certificate of Heroism after pulling a 9-year-old from a burning home in Spring Garden Township in August. Two adults were also rescued.

It wasn’t easy.

“My face piece glazed over. I couldn’t see out of it. My helmet got all fried up. Got discoloration in my coat. It was very close to burning us,” Blackwell said.

Goeb described the moment he located the 9-year-old.

“It was 900 plus degrees on the second floor. I was feeling around on the floor. I felt the sofa, felt a bunch of blankets. Moved the blankets, and the child was under the blankets,” he said. “I’m a father of six. I know what it feels like to come home to the kids, and this way I saved someone’s life. They can still see their father and mother every day.”

Not only were the residents rescued, but no firefighters were injured – making it a success all around.

“I’m so proud. I’m proud of the crew, proud of everybody who was there and had a job at hand,” Ehrhart said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.