Grocery store on wheels to launch first in Alabama to help feed families in food desert areas

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — On Wednesday, residents of Ensley will be the first to experience the fresh produce offered by a mobile grocery store.

“People will be able to shop comfortably right in their own communities, which is quite a luxury,” said Antoinette Vines, the founder and president of Mercy Deliverance Ministries.

For years, the organization has dedicated itself to distributing free boxed food to the people of Ensley.

Vines mentioned that this mobile grocery bus is designed to extend its efforts into other food desert communities.

“When people see this bus on the road, and the others that will follow, I want them to feel that God cares about them,” Vines said.

When you step inside the grocery bus, you grab a basket to start shopping in the mobile grocery store. Inside, you’ll find various items, including pasta, various seasonings, breakfast foods, and condiments. A significant advantage is the access to fresh produce.

Vines noted that donations help subsidize the food prices. For instance, canned goods on this bus may cost customers around 80 cents.

“Tax-free shopping is only available to individuals who receive SNAP benefits or qualify for free and reduced-price lunches. However, the low prices, which may be at wholesale or just one to two percent above wholesale, are accessible to the entire community,” Vines stated.

Vines mentioned that although it has taken them four years to finally acquire this bus, the timing is crucial for families she knows are struggling to put food on the table during the holidays.

“Know that God has a plan and has not forgotten them. Regardless of the current circumstances, things will improve because they will overcome. That’s what I want them to understand,” Vines said.

Vines also mentioned that they are currently only accepting electronic payments and not cash. Additionally, their SNAP approval is still pending.

To see the entire list of where the bus will be throughout the week, check the website mercydm.org/mobile-grocery-bus

